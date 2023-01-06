The Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket is a Winter Wardrobe Wonder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s a lot of cold weather in our future. The year may have changed but the season hasn’t. It won’t for a good long while. So we gotta make sure we got the wardrobe in place to keep us cozy when we go outside. Wardrobe like the Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket from Overland that should adorn every guy’s closet.

We’ve tried many an Overland product in our day and they never disappoint. High-quality leather goods that really look great and feel even better. Not just coats like the Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket. But you also got a good deal of other options like boots and gloves and hats and whatnot. It’s a cornucopia of amazing products.

The Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket is one of the best they got. Certainly, one of the best to pick up right now. Because that high-quality leather craft is supplemented with a plush merino sheepskin lining to add to the warmth that it can provide in the winter. In our experience, it offers a good deal of warmth.

Another benefit of this coat is that it comes with a detachable hood. A hood that is also made with high-quality leather and lined with sheepskin. Throw in the amazing look of this coat, giving any outfit you got in your pocket this winter a big ole boost. You would be wise beyond your years if you picked this winner up right now.

Every guy needs to have good coats in their life. Coats they can throw on when the winter weather is too much to bear. And the Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket is one of those coats. High levels of style with high levels of protection, you get the entire package in this highly durable coat. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket ($695) at Overland

