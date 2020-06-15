The Softest Sheets On The Internet Just Dropped Retro-Inspired Patterns

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the summer finally here, you might want to think about getting some new sheets for your bedroom. And if you want to make a change in that regard, you should head on over to Brooklinen. Because the Luxe Core Sheet Set will blow your mind.

The Luxe Core Sheet Set are the softest sheets you can possibly find. It’s almost miraculous how comfortable they are. Brooklinen gets them that soft thanks to the top quality construction. Constructed with 100% long-staple cotton with a 480 thread count. That’s like sleeping on a cloud.

Having the Luxe Core Sheet Set during the summer is a smart move because of that construction. You don’t just get supreme comfort, but also breathability. That cotton will keep you cool and relaxed during a warm summer night.

Not only that, but the Luxe Core Sheet Set is easy on the eyes as well. No matter what color option you pick, it will complement the look of your bedroom in a big way. And Brooklinen has introduced some new retro designs for you to pick up. That way you can add a little pizazz to the room.

When you get the Luxe Core Sheet Set, your bedroom set up will be pretty well set up. Inside is a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases made of the same amazing materials. It will make the entire experience of going to be a lot more enjoyable.

There’s no better time than the present to pick up the Luxe Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen. Your comfort during the summer will be at an all-time when you set up your bed with these sheets. So act now and enjoy the summer in style.

Get It: Pick up the Luxe Core Sheet Set (starting from $129) at Brooklinen

