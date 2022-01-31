The Stratus Parka is Gonna Make Any Snow Day Feel Like a Walk in the Park

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For a lot of people on the East Coast this weekend, the winter came out in full force. All that snow is sure to make people realize that it’s best to be prepared when the snow is coming. And one of the best items to have in your life for snow purposes is the Stratus Parka from Triple F.A.T. Goose.

The Stratus Parka is a miracle jacket in our eyes. That’s because we were able to get our hands on it and try it out just in time for the snowstorm that beset us this weekend. And when we say that it made it feel like the snow was barely even there, we mean it. This thing is super-insulated to an amazing degree.

When you get the Stratus Parka on, you will be amazed. And that is because of well it is made. Its shell is made with a HydraSeal Waterproof material that’ll keep snow and light rain out. It’s also lined with White Goose Down and feathers to really keep the cold out and the warmth in. And the hood is lined with Premium+ Coyote Fur.

There are many other great features to this as well. You got plenty of pockets to keep anything you need, like a phone, dry. Pockets with zippers to keep water out. You even got one inside the coat for extra protection. Storm cuffs with thumbhole openings. A hood adjusting drawcord. You’ll be ready to roll when the snow arrives.

Having the Stratus Parka in our life this weekend was a big benefit for us. Makes shoveling a seemingly unending amount of snow feels less like a bone-shaking chore. You can pick one of these up right now and make sure the rest of your winter stays nice and warm, no matter what comes.

Get It: Pick up the Stratus Parka ($525; was $700) at Triple F.A.T. Goose

