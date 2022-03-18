The Style of This Champion Collaboration With Cobra Kai Will Never Die

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Over here at Men’s Journal, we love Champion. For some solid workout gear that won’t let us down and feels comfortable the whole time, you can’t go wrong. So it is very exciting for us to find out that Champion has gone ahead and collaborated on some new gear with one of our favorite shoes. That show? Cobra Kai.

It’s hard to make an argument that there are many miracles these days, but the existence of Cobra Kai is one of them. A TV show focusing on the adult lives of the hero and villain from The Karate Kid just doesn’t sound good on paper. And yet, the show is one of the best things on TV by a country mile. It is truly miraculous.

So much so that the show has captured the hearts and minds of a lot of people out there. People that want to show off their love for the show. And they can do that now with the new line of clothing that captures the spirit of the show in some super comfortable attire. Attire we’ve had the good fortune of trying out ourselves.

To show you guys how good the lineup from Champion is, we laid out the items we got to try for y’all below. There’s plenty more where these come from. So if you want to pick up some new gear from Champion that lets you show off how much you love Cobra Kai, then this new line is for you.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!