Style

The Style of This Champion Collaboration With Cobra Kai Will Never Die

Cobra Kai Reverse Weave Cut-Off Shorts
4
Champion 4 / 4

Cobra Kai Reverse Weave Cut-Off Shorts

GET IT!

Shorts weather is finally upon us and Champion knows that, as you can pick up a pair of shorts that show off some of that iconic Cobra Kai flair in a completely relaxing pair of shorts that can go from the couch to the gym without a problem.

Get It: Pick up the Cobra Kai Reverse Weave Cut-Off Shorts ($50) at Champion

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Style