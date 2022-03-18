The Style of This Champion Collaboration With Cobra Kai Will Never Die

Cobra Kai Reverse Weave Cut-Off Shorts GET IT!

Shorts weather is finally upon us and Champion knows that, as you can pick up a pair of shorts that show off some of that iconic Cobra Kai flair in a completely relaxing pair of shorts that can go from the couch to the gym without a problem.

Get It: Pick up the Cobra Kai Reverse Weave Cut-Off Shorts ($50) at Champion

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!