The Style of This Sheepskin Car Coat is Out of This World

We still got a lot of cold weather ahead of us. Winter is still gonna be kicking our butts and we need to be ready for it. That means having some good coats in our possession to keep us warm when we go outside. And when you pick up the Hayes Quilted Spanish Shearling Sheepskin Car Coat from Overland, you’ll look pretty damn at the same time.

Having tried out Overland before, we can say from personal experience that the coats in this store are truly hard to beat. The craft and their style are out of this world. And when you put one of them on like the Hayes Quilted Spanish Shearling Sheepskin Car Coat, you will see why these are perfect for the winter months.

Throwing on the Hayes Quilted Spanish Shearling Sheepskin Car Coat for the first time will be an eye-opener. It just feels right. With that Spanish Sheepskin design, it has a nice heft to it without being overwhelming. And it’s very well insulated, with that interior shearling lining adding an extra layer of warmth to the mix.

All of that which helps this jacket keep you from getting cold is also what makes it such a good-looking coat. That sheepskin looks like a million bucks and will pair well with any outfit you got, be it business or pleasure. And that lining makes you look like a man of the land, adding a rugged classiness to your aesthetic.

Overland makes some of the best coats we’ve ever tried in our lives and the Hayes Quilted Spanish Shearling Sheepskin Car Coat is no exception to that rule. All you gotta do is head on over to the website and spoil yourself rotten with one of these coats right now. You’ll enjoy the cold much more with this in your life.

Pick up the Hayes Quilted Spanish Shearling Sheepskin Car Coat ($995) at Overland

