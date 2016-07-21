The Stylish Cycling Shoe That’s Even Better Off the Bike





What’s black and white and rode all over? The new CM600WB urban cycling shoe from New Balance is the result of a collaboration between the sneaker maker and the San Francisco–based bag company Timbuk2, and part of the C-Series line, which also includes some righteous new commuter bags.

Designed in New Balance’s Tokyo Lifestyle Design Studio, the shoe features reflective laces and laser-etched reflective details for safety, and a pocket to prevent laces from being gobbled up by your gears. Plus, strategically deployed rubber might even help keep your feet dancing on pedals for miles. While these kicks won’t offer the same performance as cleats, they will look ready to roll as soon as you step off your bike. The CM600CWB comes in two color options: black and white, and white and black. Damn, tough choice.

[$120; timbuk2.com]

