Surf and Turf Hybrid Short

OP’s new Surf and Turf Hybrid looks like shorts but it’s made of polyester and spandex to quick-dry like a swimsuit. No need to waste time changing—wear them in the water, dry off, and throw on a tee to wear out after. Whether you’re packing a beach tote for a day or a suitcase for Hawaii, this versatile pair is an ultimate space saver. Available in May. ($19;walmart.com)

