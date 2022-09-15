The Train Collection From lululemon is Here to Balance Out Your Mind and Your Body

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whenever we need to get some new gear for our workouts, we tend to limit our search to the wares sold over at lululemon. Why is that? That’s because the clothing made for workouts from lululemon is among the most durable and comfortable items in the world. There’s a reason why lululemon is such a well-loved brand for the fitness freaks out there.

But that comfort and durability isn’t the only reason why people tend to go for their items. A big reason why we love wearing lululemon gear is that they can be worn outside of the gym as well. They make some amazing athleisurewear that puts the rest of the athleisurewear world to shame in our humblest of esteems.

Not only can you get workout clothes that can be worn during your downtime, but you can also get clothes made for your trips to the office or nights out with the fellas. You got a wide variety of options when it comes to clothing at lululemon. And the selection is getting even better now with the Train Collection coming into town.

The Train Collection is all about providing men with the clothing that they need to look good and feel even better. Because if you’re comfortable and you’re looking good, your self esteem will be higher. A perfect balance between the mind and body is the best way to succeed at whatever it is you intend on doing, be it in the short term or the long term.

If you wanna know how great these items are at helping find that perfect equilibrium, all you need to know is that NBA star Jordan Clarkson is a big proponent of these new items. The first Filipino to be awarded the Sixth Man of the Year award from the NBA (2021), you know that this is a guy who knows how to find that right balance and get what he needs done done.

Now, these items are all new to the lululemon store. So you can be among the first to get them right now. All you gotta do is scroll on down to check out what is a part of this new collection. Because we have laid out for you guys what is available. So check them out and pick out the item(s) that you think will work best in your life. There’s sure to be at least one that’ll get the job done.