The Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale is Back for the New Year

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We may be at the start of a New Year, but that doesn’t mean everything is changed. Because when you go to Under Armour, one of the best outlets for activewear in the world, you can find that the semi-annual sale is back in action. This means that you can load up on new clothes in the new year.

Having written about Under Armour and tried out their items many times in our lives, we can say that everybody would benefit from having those items in their closet. Because they aren’t just made for the active man. You can wear these clothes in any casual situation and feel as comfortable as you possibly can.

There are plenty of great items in the semi-annual sale that you should pick up. To show you guys how good the sale is, we picked out a few of our favorite items in the sale for you to check out. And when you see these items, there’s sure to be at least 1 item you guys pick up before the sale ends.

It’s even easier picking up items from the sale since you can use Klarna when you make a purchase. That’s a system that allows you to pay for these items over time instead of all at once. So check out the items below and take advantage of the sale and Klarna so you can get a whole new wardrobe in the New Year.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!