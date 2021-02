Bedroom Furniture GET IT!

Now is the perfect time to get yourself a new bed frame. Because you can pick one as stylish as this for a great low price. 61% off is quite the steal.

Get It: Pick up the Abril Tufted Solid Wood and Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed ($540; was $1,396) at Wayfair

Check out all the Bedroom Furniture deals here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!