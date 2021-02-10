The Wayfair President’s Day Sale Is Here And Up To 70% Off Savings Came With It

Living Room Seating GET IT!

Want to add something stylish and comfortable to your living room? Then this Settee should be at the top of your list. Not just because of how great it looks and its comfort. But because of the amazing deal that has chopped off 75% from the price.

Get It: Pick up the Bjorn 59″ Wide Rolled Arm Settee ($326; was $1,300) at Wayfair

Check out all the Living Room Seating deals here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!