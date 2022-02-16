The Wills Wool Sweater From Huckberry is Too Good to Pass Up

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter is gonna be over at some point but that doesn’t mean the cold days are completely behind us. Even when spring is upon us, there will be chilly days and nights to deal with. To keep yourself nice and warm in the coming months, this Wills Cable Knit Wool Sweater is sure to satisfy.

Huckberry is one of our favorite outlets for moments like this. When we need some new clothing that looks good and feels even better than can handle life out of the house, you can’t go wrong. This Wills Cable Knit Wool Sweater is proof positive of that and you will understand why the second you put it on.

Right off the bat, you will feel the delectable wool that makes up this Wills Cable Knit Wool Sweater and you will feel immediately relaxed. It’s so soft to the touch and will ease you into a sense of calm. Even better is that this will keep you warm, but not overwhelmed. It’s a nice and even sensation.

Even better is that this looks pretty damn good as well. It’s got that classic cable knit look to it, making you seem like the most dapper fisherman in the world. A real Chris Evans in Knives Out look that makes any guy the talk of the town. Any of the 3 color options of this sturdy and comfortable sweater will fit in well with your wardrobe.

There’s no reason why you shouldn’t have the Wills Cable Knit Wool Sweater in your closet. It’s super comfortable, making cold-weather days more tolerable. It looks amazing, giving your aesthetic a nice boost. And it’s durable, staying in your life for a good long while. Don’t walk, run to the Huckberry site and pick it up now.

Get It: Pick up the Wills Cable Knit Wool Sweater ($74; was $148) at Huckberry

