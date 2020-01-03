The Zappos Men’s Shop Has All the Clothing Deals We Need in 2020

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Everyone knows Zappos is the place to go for amazing deals on shoes, boots, and sneakers. But did you know Zappos has a complete line of menswear? Athletic apparel, athleisure, jeans, dress clothes, outerwear—you name it, you can find it at Zappos Men’s Shop. And the deals on men’s clothes are just as solid as the bargains on Zappos’ shoes. Case in point: these Calvin Klein Slim Fit jeans. Normally $70, right now they’re just $49. That’s 70 percent off!

Available in seven great washes (not all of them are available at this great price, FYI—but most are on sale), these Calvin Klein Slim Fit jeans are perfect for year-round comfort and style. They come in sizes from 29 to 42 inches and inseams either 32 or 34 inches. That means there’s one that’s just right for every guy.

Whether you’re strolling around campus, puddle-jumping over sidewalk lakes on your way to work, or just lazing around the house, these jeans are the perfect pants for almost any activity. And they’re well-made, so if you decide to put them to the test out in the yard or at the shop, they’ll come through like gangbusters.

Calvin Klein Slim Fit jeans feature classic, five-pocket styling. They’re built from comfortable denim that’s 99 percent cotton with a tiny smidgen of elastane woven in, for that ideal touch of stretch. They’re cut a bit low, but not too low—they sit below the waist, and have slim but not tight legs. Soft but tough, they’re the jeans you need—if you want jeans that will last, that is.

The Zappos Men’s Shop Has It All

Zappos Men’s Shop has thousands of items of apparel. There is a wide variety of Big & Tall items, too. Looking for college gear? The Collegiate Collection lets you rep your alma mater with pride and style. And coats and jackets? From dozens and dozens (and dozens) of puffers to the shearling-lined jean jacket, Zappos has all the outerwear you need.

And the brands! From Keen to Kenneth Cole, Adidas to Zamberlan, and everything in between, Zappos has thousands of top brands on sale.

And coming in 2020: The Men’s Shop, Powered by Zappos. If you’re looking for high-style, trendy clothes from top-name designers at great deals, The Men’s Shop, Powered by Zappos will get you the look you’re looking for.

In the meantime, don’t sleep on these fantastic slim fit jeans from Calvin Klein. With all these great washes and multiple sizes, you’re sure to head into 2020 looking like a champ.

Get It: Save 30% on Calvin Klein Slim Fit Jeans ($49; was $70) at Zappos Men’s Shop

