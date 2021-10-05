The Zip Fit Collection From Teddy Stratford is Here to Spruce up Your Fall Wardrobe Selection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Fall is almost upon us guys. It’s like we turned around and 8 months of the year just disappeared. That means it is a great time to upgrade your wardrobe to better handle the chill that will slowly creep up on us until it’s finally Winter.

And you’ll have a hard time doing better than picking up The Zip Fit Shirt from Teddy Stratford, a patented garment- two patents to be exact- that is probably the most innovative shirt on the market.

What is Teddy Stratford? Well, it is a brand that you would be wise to keep in your back pocket from here on out. Because if you are someone who likes to wear button-up shirts, then their Zip Fit shirt may be your new go-to.

The story behind the brand is actually pretty interesting: When company founder Bryan Davis got pulled over while driving in Bangkok, he noticed that the cop’s shirt fit him exceptionally well. It was a clean and slim fit and he wound up asking the cop where he could buy a shirt for himself.

At the police tailor he discovered the secret to the cop’s great fitting shirt: even though it looked like a button-down, it actually zipped! The zipper allowed the shirt to fit closer without “gapping” between the buttons which is why the cop looked so sharp.

Inspired by the zipper functionality, Davis teamed up with a custom shirt maker back in NYC and created The Zip Fit Shirt. An athletic cut button-down shirt that zips and fits close with no “pec gap”.

Another benefit of The Zip Fit Shirt is that because it’s wider in the chest and shoulders and tapers to a slim waist, it will fit like a dream on the athletic man’s body.

The company analyzed hundreds of athletic guys’ torsos and came up with a “golden ratio” of shoulders, to chest, waist and hips and build their shirt around that ratio. The result is a short that fits athletes like it’s custom made and also lends its athletic shape to guys who don’t spend as much time throwing weights around.

You also won’t have to worry about the collar on these shirts. A lot of button-up shirts, when the collar is left open and unchecked, will end up flattened and spread open like John Travolta‘s in Saturday Night Fever.

The Zip Fit shirt has a collar that prevents this from happening. Your collar will stay upright no matter what thanks to the patented system that keeps it locked in place with a standard collar stay. And if you want to wear a tie with these shirts, you absolutely can.

On top of the extraordinary fit, the zip functionality, and the patented collar, every Teddy Stratford shirt is handmade with premium materials. It’s no surprise that they call it “The Best Fitted Shirt on the Planet”.

From dressy to more casual, there is a good deal of options when it comes to The Zip Fit Shirt. And any one of them would make a for a winning choice to be added to your collection. But to highlight how great the options are, we have picked out a sampling from within the collection. These selections will give you guys a sense of what is in store for you when you decide to upgrade your button-up shirts with options from Teddy Stratford.

All of these shirts we have listed below are available right now so you can pick them up immediately. No time like the present to grab some new gear that will make your trips out of the house this Fall as stylish and comfortable as possible.

