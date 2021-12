UA Rival Fleece Big Logo Short Sleeve Hoodie GET IT!

For someone that wants to keep the gun show feeling loose and breezy, this short sleeve hoodie is going to become a fast favorite.

Get It: Pick up the UA Rival Fleece Big Logo Short Sleeve Hoodie ($35; was $40) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!