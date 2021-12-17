There’s Never a Bad Time To Get a Pair of Timberland Boots on Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Zappos is one of our favorite resources for new footwear in the world. There’s just nothing but top-of-the-line brands and their best items in the Zappos store at prices that are hard to beat. Which is why you can pick up a new pair of these Timberland Earthkeepers® Rugged 6″ Boots for a great low price.

There’s never a bad time to pick up a pair of footwear like the Timberland Earthkeepers® Rugged 6″ Boots. Timberland is one of our favorite brands, delivering some of the finest boots we own. There’s a reason why these are some of the most iconic pairs of boots the world has ever seen.

When it comes to the Timberland Earthkeepers® Rugged 6″ Boots has the same great look you’d expect from Timbs, but with an added twist. These are made in part with recycled materials, which is doing some good for the world while it is doing plenty of good for your feet.

And these will definitely do a lot of good for your feet beyond the aesthetic boost it gives your outfit. But it’s also gonna make those feet feel great with their super supportive soles. It’s also gonna help keep those feet warm and dry during any winter storm that comes along when you least expect it.

Picking up the Timberland Earthkeepers® Rugged 6″ Boots is the kind of decision you can’t pass up. These are too comfortable and too stylish to ignore, not to mention the impact they help making with the recybled materials used to make these. So pick up a pair right now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland Earthkeepers® Rugged 6″ Boots ($137; was $185) at Zappos

