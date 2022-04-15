There’s Never a Bad Time to Pick up The Timberland Steel Toe Boot

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The last few weeks, we’ve been changing up our attire. Switching out winter wear for springtime attire, getting more comfortable in the warm weather. But there’s some gear that can be worn all year long. Something like the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Steel Toe Boot. For us, this is an evergreen piece of fashion.

If you don’t have a pair of Timbs in your collection, we can’t suggest the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Steel Toe Boot highly enough. For one, it’s got that classic look that we all want from Timbs. Sleek and simple with a blast of style that you can’t mimic anywhere else.

You also want the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Steel Toe Boot because of the comfort they provide. You may not want to go run a marathon in them but you can wear them out and about all day without having to worry about your feet getting all beat to crap. It’s a good boot for that.

But you also get the added benefit of the steel toe in these boots. So if you want to do some hard labor and want to make sure you don’t decimate your feet if something falls, you can be sure your toes are safe with this design. It makes these Timbs even more appealing than they usually are.

There’s just something about a good pair of Timbs that just makes them a vital part of any guy’s collection. That’s just us though. If you agree, then you should pick up the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Steel Toe Boot right now and make sure you got a sick pair of footwear that can go with you all year long.

