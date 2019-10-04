These 5 Sweaters Are All 50% Off or More This Weekend Only

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

J. Crew is a brand that just guarantees quality. Anybody hears that name and they can just imagine wearing some of the best pieces of clothing out there. And the reason that name is connected to quality is because of the consistent work to making amazing products. There is no worry that when perusing the stock of items in their store there will be a dud. Not a worry at all.

With the fall here and the weather is changing, it is time to keep adding some new items to the wardrobe. Adding some new fall-appropriate attire is never a bad thing. Everybody wants to look good. But with the weather more treacherous than it is in the summer, there has to be clothing that will keep whoever is wearing them warm. Functionality doesn’t have to negate the aesthetics though.

J.Crew makes great looking stuff, that is all well and good. But they also make great looking stuff that will keep a guy nice and comfy in these chilly nights. And what is better to wear on a breezy night than a nice sweater? Not much. It’s a guarantee that J.Crew has plenty of sweater options for every man looking to add some variety to their attire.

What’s better than getting a J.Crew sweater or two? Getting them at a deep discount. And this weekend, that opportunity is at hand. Over at J.Crew Factory, there is a flash sale going from now until the end of the day on October 6th. This sale is so strong that the savings can be as high as 60 percent off. For something at J.Crew? That’s an unbeatable deal.

Check out some of the best sweaters on sale at J.Crew Factory below.