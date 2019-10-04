These 5 Sweaters Are All 50% Off or More This Weekend Only

Textured Cotton Crewneck Sweater GET IT!

This one is a classic sweater but with a more modern look to it. This one doesn’t look like grandma made it. But it looks like a sweater everyone has had in their life. A simple look to be worn around the house or out to the store. But coming from J.Crew means it is a better looking, better made version of those simple sweaters. Can’t beat that at these prices this week.

Get It: Pick up the Textured Cotton Crewneck Sweater ($35; was $60) at J.Crew Factory.

