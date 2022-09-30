These Allbirds Tree Runners are Incredibly Comfortable

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We all need a comfortable pair of shoes in our lives. Something to throw on when we’re hanging out or running errands. Or, if you’re an active fella, going out for a daily run. If you are looking for some new shoes that feel great all day long and keep your feet protected on a run, then the Tree Runners from Allbirds is the go-to move.

As soon as you put on a pair of these Tree Runners, you will feel immediate comfort. These are an incredible pair of shoes. So lightweight and yet very durable. Your feet can breathe easy in these, thanks to the eucalyptus fiber that has been used in crafting these incredibly supportive shoes.

Comfort is also found in the Tree Runners thanks to the cushioned midsole. When your feet are planted firmly in these shoes, you will feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Also doesn’t hurt that these look pretty good too, no matter which of the multiple colorways you choose from. They’ll pair with your outfits quite nicely.

Even better is that by going with these instead of other running shoes, you will be doing the world a whole lot of good. Because Allbirds knows how to make such high quality footwear in a sustainable and responsible way. So with this one stone, you can get two birds in one fell swoop. Not bad in our eyes.

So if you are out there looking for a new pair of runners or uou’re just looking for a comfy pair of shoes to throw on during the day, the Tree Runners from Allbirds are for you. They’re comfy and stylish and helpful to the planet. You can’t do much better than a combo like that. Pick up a pair now. You won’t regret it.

