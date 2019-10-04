Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a great-fitting, smart-looking suit jacket to spruce up your office attire? Right now during the Macy’s Suiting event, grab one of these Lauren Ralph Lauren Ultraflex Suit Jackets. They’re all marked down up to 85 percent off! That’s over $300 off the suggested list price.

If you’re not being taken seriously at work, sometimes a simple thing such as dressing up can make a huge difference. What’s the old saying? “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.”

Available in numerous colors, patterns, and shades, these suit jackets are a surefire way to up your office game. And in today’s cutthroat corporate world, a bit of positive perception can go a long way.

These RL Ultraflex jackets look and feel amazing. And they have a bit of stretch, so they move with you and you’ll never feel constricted.

Reviewers rave about them, touting their perfect fit and versatility. Ultraflex suit jackets get a nearly-perfect 4.9-star rating by those who’ve bought and worn them. So you know you’re getting great quality and a precise fit.

Versatile, Valuable Office Attire

These jackets are just what you need to take a standard pair of chinos over the top. Throw one over a pair of jeans and match them with some office-appropriate sneakers, and you’ll be dressed to impress, and ready to hold your own in the conference room.

At press time, Macy’s had more than 130 styles and colors in stock and at over 80 percent off. These jackets are priced to move. They’re all part of the annual Macy’s Suiting Event. So you can get a great deal on a high-end suit jacket. And no one but you needs to know how much you spent.

But hurry! The Macy’s Suiting Event only lasts till midnight on Sunday, October 6.

If you’re tired of getting overlooked and underappreciated, perhaps it’s time to take your business dress to the next level. Make a statement. The bigwigs will be sure to remember your name if you stroll in confidently wearing one of these sharp Lauren Ralph Lauren Ultraflex suit jackets.

