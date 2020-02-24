These Are The Last Pair of Work Pants You’ll Ever Need

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It can be pretty annoying to have to buy work pants over and over again. They cost a good deal of money and they aren’t usually the most durable pair of pants in the world. Nor are they usually all that comfortable. But with the All Day Every Day Pants from Public Rec, you won’t want to buy another pair of work pants again,

At first glance, the All Day Every Day Pants look just like any other kind of work pants. They have a good look, like chinos. But when you get ahold of them, you will see they are anything but. They are made like the most comfortable kind of sweatpants.

When the All Day Every Day Pant was designed, it was really given a lot of thought. So much so that they are even given a faux front fly to add to that work pant look. And there’s a drawstring on the inside of the waistband to allow you to have maximum comfort on the down-low.

The All Day Every Day Pant gets this amazing level of comfort from the materials. It is a blend that gives them the stretchy comfort of spandex and the durability of nylon. That durability is a big plus for these work pants, in addition to their great look.

When it comes to work pants, they aren’t made with durability in mind. You can only really wear them to the office. Go out anywhere else with them and you’re just asking for them to split on you. But with the All Day Every Day Pant, you can wear them anywhere and fit right in.

Picking up a pair of pants that can be worn all day while keeping you looking good is a dream come true. And the All Day Every Day Pant is that dream. Thanks to their great design, you can go to the office with the comfort of a sweatpant but the aesthetic of a pair of chinos. Pick up a pair and never look back.

Get It: Pick up the All Day Every Day Pant ($98) at Public Rec

