These Are the Shoes You Should Wear to Your Office Holiday Party

One of the great joys in life is donning that one piece of very specific holiday attire you own — maybe it’s a Black Watch Tartan blazer, or even just a particularly festive tie. But this year, consider a holiday-specific pair of shoes. Allen Edmonds have just announced the return of their Jingle Bell Mok Wingtip Oxford, which is made of distressed leather in contrasting red and green and features laces that look like candy canes. They’re subtle enough that they don’t venture too far into novelty territory, they only cost $199, and they’ll last a lifetime, so if you wear them even just twice a year, I say they’ll be well worth it. But I also really, really love Christmas.