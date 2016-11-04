One of the great joys in life is donning that one piece of very specific holiday attire you own — maybe it’s a Black Watch Tartan blazer, or even just a particularly festive tie. But this year, consider a holiday-specific pair of shoes. Allen Edmonds have just announced the return of their Jingle Bell Mok Wingtip Oxford, which is made of distressed leather in contrasting red and green and features laces that look like candy canes. They’re subtle enough that they don’t venture too far into novelty territory, they only cost $199, and they’ll last a lifetime, so if you wear them even just twice a year, I say they’ll be well worth it. But I also really, really love Christmas.
FESTIVE FOOTWEAR
These Are the Shoes You Should Wear to Your Office Holiday Party
More from Style
-
7 Stylish and Sustainable Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing
-
These Top-Rated Running Shoes Are on Sale at Zappos Today
-
Round Out The Summer With This Sale At Faherty
-
How to Make Any Home Smell More Like the Great Outdoors
-
The 17 Best Journals on Amazon
-
Humid Weather Is No Match for These “No Sweat” Pants
-
Find The Perfect Pair Of Jeans At Madewell
-
Get Ready for Fall With These Sales From Backcountry, Todd Snyder and Under Armour
-
Allbirds Just Released New Shades for the Wool and Tree Runners