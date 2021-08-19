These Bestselling Running Shorts Have Both a Phone and Towel Holder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re the kind of person that likes to go for a run as exercise, then you know that comfort is key. You need the kind of clothes that can handle the workout but won’t interfere with your mobility. Well, you’ll be getting a ton of comfort when you pick up these Surenow Running Shorts over at Amazon.

As soon as you put these Surenow Running Shorts on, you’ll get a quick understanding of how comfortable these really are. No need for a trial period. Made with polyester and spandex, these are incredibly lightweight shorts that fit well on your body without feeling too tight. Mobility is high and durability is even higher.

But the real benefit of these Surenow Running Shorts is how you don’t have to worry about your gear when you go running. A lot of running shorts have pockets but the pockets are of no real use, spilling out your contents while you run. Not here. These are made with pockets specifically to hold your phone and a towel to dry yourself off with. No need to worry about losing them.

Even better is that these are pretty good to look at too. You may not want to go to a black-tie event in them, but on a really hot day you can easily wear them out with the guys. A very casual night out to be sure. But you can wear them all day long and not feel any sort of discomfort.

Picking up these Surenow Running Shorts is a pretty smart move in our eyes. If you’re a runner and you want to get some new clothing to accompany you on the daily run, then these will make for a smart purchase. Pick up a pair now and make sure your runs go better than ever.

Get It: Pick up the Surenow Running Shorts (starting at $16) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!