These Boxer Briefs Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This pandemic is going to last for who knows how long. It’s been going on long enough that you have probably altered a good amount of your routine. For example, you probably have taken to working out at home now. It’s not like going to the gym is possible or all that safe.

The Spring is here and the Summer is right around the corner. That means the temperature is going to start rising more and more. Your workout attire is going to need to be warm weather appropriate. Even your boxer briefs.

If you want new underwear for the warm weather, then you should head on over to Amazon and pick up the David Archy Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs 3 Pack. Because you will be hard-pressed to find underwear that will keep you cool and dry during a workout on a hot day.

The David Archy Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs 3 Pack is made with a 77% polyamide and 23% spandex. That helps to make them very lightweight and breathable. But it also helps to make them very stretchable. That way you can move in comfort no matter the exercise.

To help make physical activity easier on you, the David Archy Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs 3 Pack are made with longer legs. That helps give you more support when you’re working out. Every little bit helps.

That material blend also makes the David Archy Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs 3 Pack a fast-drying piece of clothing. When you sweat, the moisture will be wicked away from your body by this material. That way, it will evaporate pretty quickly and give you a cooling sensation. A nice breeze during a workout sounds pretty good.

All of this adds up to make for an amazingly comfortable pair of underwear. When you grab the David Archy Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs 3 Pack, you will make summer running a lot more fun. Even for simple lounging purposes, these are perfect. So act now and add some dynamic new comfort to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the David Archy Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs 3 Pack ($30) at Amazon

