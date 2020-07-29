These Cariuma Sneakers May Be Comfier Than Allbirds

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s still plenty of time left this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get ready for the fall. It’ll be here in no time and you’ll want to have some new fashion ready to go. This is why you should pick up the OCA High Top Red Canvas Sneakers from Cariuma right now.

When you look for new sneakers, the comfort level has to be a priority. You don’t want a stiff pair of shoes to hinder your enjoyment in the day. And the OCA High Top Red Canvas Sneakers, like all the options at Cariuma, are wildly comfortable. Some of the most comfortable on the market.

The OCA High Top Red Canvas Sneakers are immediately comfortable the second you put them on. That is because right off the bat, the cotton canvas is like butter on the skin. You won’t feel itchy or too warm while wearing them. They breathe so you don’t have any issues to deal with.

Comfort hits a second gear once you start moving. That’s because the soles on the OCA High Top Red Canvas Sneakers are really comfortable. They will contour to your feet and offer support all day long. You can hang out with friends or work all day with these on.

It doesn’t hurt that these OCA High Top Red Canvas Sneakers are good looking. You can add these bad boys to your collection with no worries about them mixing well with your outfits at all. And they’re perfect for the fall, as the high top design gives them a little more shoe for you to wear.

All of this is great because of the comfort and the fashionability. But you will also get an added benefit of helping out the world in a little way. The options at Cariuma are all made in an environmentally friendly way in ethical factories, with all-natural premium materials, shipped out in a carbon natural way with recycled boxes.

So if you want to pick up some new shoes for a relaxing time out this fall, you can’t go wrong with the OCA High Top Red Canvas Sneakers. They are comfy and look amazing, all the while doing some good in the world. Leaving less of an impact on the world. How can you beat that?

Get It: Pick up the OCA High Top Red Canvas Sneakers ($98) at Cariuma

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!