These Champion Sandals Are Perfect For A Trip To The Beach

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Beach season is here gang. The sun is shining bright and the waves aren’t too cold for you to enjoy. So if you wanna go and enjoy the beach as a means to get out of the house, you need to gear up. And nothing screams beach time like a pair of Champion IPO Repeat Sandals.

It should come as no surprise that the Champion IPO Repeat Sandals are an amazing pair of sandals. Champion is one of the best out there at making gear that you feel supremely comfortable and relaxed in. And when you put these on, you will see that that tradition continues here.

That contoured footbed and that man-made outsole make the Champion IPO Repeat Sandals really comfortable all day long. You can wear them at the beach or wear them on an errand without having to worry about sore feet.

Like any great pair of summerwear, the Champion IPO Repeat Sandals is perfect for the summer heat. Your feet will breathe in these bad boys. You can walk around all day long without your feet sweating like a pig. You can even walk in the water and enjoy the ocean with no worries when you have these on.

When it comes to footwear like the Champion IPO Repeat Sandals, you’re mainly looking for functionality. Aesthetics are a plus, but not the highest priority. Luckily, these are a really appealing pair of footwear. That black design that is littered with the Champion logo makes for a really eye-catching design for any summer outfit.

You can find a ton of great options for your feet at Zappos and the Champion IPO Repeat Sandals are some of the best right now. They’re great to wear on your feet and they look good too. Not to mention, they’re currently on sale. So it’s the best time to pick them up so you can enjoy the summer in style and comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Champion IPO Repeat Sandals ($35; was $40) at Zappos

