These Cooling Boxers Are A Must Own During The Summer Heat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the summer here, we want to wear as little as possible. No more long sleeves, shorts as often as we can. Limit the coverage on our bodies to stay cool. But you’re going to need to wear undies when you go out. And if you want to stay cool, then you need to pick up these Icebreaker Merino Anatomica Cooling Boxers.

There are a lot of options for undies out there. And you may not think of them as being hindrances to the comfort of your body during the summer. But with the wrong material, your goodies can overheat. It’s no good. But that is no problem with these Icebreaker Merino Anatomica Cooling Boxers in your life.

Putting these Icebreaker Merino Anatomica Cooling Boxers on will get you feeling comfortable immediately. Because they are made with a 96% to 4% material blend of Merino Wool/Lycra Spandex. A material blend that can breathe and sits well on the skin so you’re never unencumbered when you move around.

But it’s also that blend that gives these undies their cooling properties. When you sweat, these will help that sweat to evaporate quickly. And when that happens, it’ll leave you with a nice breeze. So you won’t end up feeling like you’re stuck in a swamp this summer when you got these on no matter what situation you’re in.

So if you want to keep the summer as cool and comfortable as possible, you need to pick up these Icebreaker Merino Anatomica Cooling Boxers as soon as you can. With the relaxed fit and the cooling properties found within, you will have a much better underwear drawer with these in there. Don’t wait, pick up a pair now.

Get It: Pick up the Icebreaker Merino Anatomica Cooling Boxers (starting at $34) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!