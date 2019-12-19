These Great Gloves Are On Sale At Huckberry In Time For The Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Winter is here and that means you gotta have the right kind of clothing in your wardrobe. Stuff to wear out and about that will keep you nice and warm during these horribly cold nights. One of the best items anyone can own for the winter season is a pair of gloves. And over at Huckberry, you can pick up the amazing 4 Season Gloves w/ Wax Coating on sale right now.

You probably have some gloves at home already. And they may get the job done for the most part, but they can leave a lot to be desired on particularly rough days. But the 4 Season Gloves w/ Wax Coating will never leave you wanting, even on the toughest winter day.

Right off the bat, the 4 Season Gloves w/ Wax Coating is waterproof. So these are perfect to wear on rainy or snow days. Because it is horrible to get soaked in freezing water, numbing your hands. It works that way because of the leather construction and that it is coated in wax, so water can’t get through.

Not only are the 4 Season Gloves w/ Wax Coating waterproof, but they are really good at keeping the hands warm on even a dry winter day. That leather helps to keep the heat in, but so does the Thinsulate insulation. So it is really well protected from the cold. But it won’t overheat you too much, as the breathable Hipora membrane helps the gloves to breathe a bit.

These 4 Season Gloves w/ Wax Coating are going pretty fast. There are 3 color options, and one (hickory) is already sold out. This color (chestnut) is exclusive to Huckberry. So if you want an amazingly comfortable and functional pair of gloves, these really can’t be beaten. Pick them up for yourself or for a loved one for a last-minute gift. They will be a winner no matter what.

Get It: Pick up the 4 Season Gloves w/ Wax Coating ($105; was $130) at Huckberry

