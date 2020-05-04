These Hari Mari Sandals Are Perfect To Lounge Around In

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want to pick up a new pair of footwear that will allow you to relax in comfort? Then you should head on over to Zappos right now and pick up these Hari Mari Pier Sandals. You won’t have to be uncomfortable for the foreseeable future.

With the weather getting warmer outside, that doesn’t mean you need to be uncomfortable when you do go outside. You can enjoy the sun in your backyard or having to run an absolutely necessary errand. You’ll want to keep your feet protected while you do so. And these Hari Mari Pier Sandals will do that job well.

Even though the Hari Mari Pier Sandals keep your feet protected while you lounge around outside, that doesn’t mean they aren’t comfortable. Quite the contrary, as these sandals were made with your utmost comfort in mind.

Right out of the gate, there is no breaking in time needed with the Hari Mari Pier Sandals. Thanks to the memory foam technology that these are made with, your feet will be in heaven the second they are in these sandals.

The Hari Mari Pier Sandals are comfortable right off the bat and they will stay that way all day long. Thanks to firm arch support in the nubuck leather footbed, your feet will be supported in comfort for hours on end.

You won’t just get comfort all day when you pick up the Hari Mari Pier Sandals, but for a long time afterward as well. With a durable rubber outsole, these bad boys are going to last you a long time.

Best of all, these Hari Mari Pier Sandals are really nice to look at. That leather and rubber construction makes these sandals really pop. Whichever color option you pick, they will fit in well with your Spring or Summer outfit of choice. Simplicity is the name of the game with the sandals, and it really works.

If you want to enjoy the sun in a relaxing way, pick up the Hari Mari Pier Sandals. They’re comfortable and long-lasting and will breathe so your feet don’t get overheated. Pick up a pair now to enjoy the coming months in comfort and style.

Get It: Pick up the Hari Mari Pier Sandals ($75) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!