These Icy Cotton Shirts Are 20% More Breathable Than Regular Shirts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are plenty of options out there for you when it comes to summer shirts. Tee shirts, button-ups, tank tops. And within those options, there’s a ton of choices too. But just because they’re ostensibly made for summer, that doesn’t mean they’ll be comfortable in the sun. But the Dark Thunder Icy Cotton Shirt is.

A button-up like the Dark Thunder Icy Cotton Shirt is a sure winner for the summer. Stylistically, it just works. That dark blue design that is peppered with little lightning bolts just feels like summer. But the great, relaxed look isn’t all that makes it such a great shirt for the summer.

What makes the Dark Thunder Icy Cotton Shirt is how comfortable it is. Plenty of button-up shirts are made with cotton and breathe very well in the summer. But not all of them are made like this one. Because there’s a special ingredient in here that gives it a special refreshing feeling.

Mixed in with the cotton and polyester of this Dark Thunder Icy Cotton Shirt is mint. That’s right: Mint. Using mint in this shirt gives it that fresh feeling, making it feel like you’re always caught in a relaxing breeze. And it makes this shirt breathe more than other button-up shirts made with polyester.

With the polyester that rounds out the materials that make up the Dark Thunder Icy Cotton Shirt, you will get a shirt that breathes and has a little stretch to it. And it will stay wrinkle-free. That way you are always comfortable in it, no matter how high the temperature outside gets. And it will always look good. Can’t beat that.

If you want some new styles to add to your wardrobe for some summer fun, look no further than the Dark Thunder Icy Cotton Shirt. It will bring a whole new level of comfort and style to your wardrobe. You’ve never felt anything like it.

Get It: Pick up the Dark Thunder Icy Cotton Shirt ($118) at Buttercloth

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!