Jeans are just one of the most popular and aesthetically durable pieces of fashion a guy can own. They’re not that affordable anymore, though. Prices are rising and plenty of high-quality outlets sell denim for way more than we can afford. So looking for sales is a game that every guy has to play.

When an outlet as top-notch as J.Crew Factory has a sale that includes some amazing denim, you gotta take advantage of it. Especially when there is a coupon code that will knock them down even further.

With the sale and the coupon code BUNDLE live over at J.Crew Factory, it is the best time to take advantage and grab the Straight-fit Selvedge Jean In Dark Wash.

There are plenty of different styles of jeans out there. Every guy has a different preference. Some like them tighter. Others like them lighter. There are boot cut and relaxed fit. It’s seemingly never-ending. The Straight-fit Selvedge Jean In Dark Wash is like a happy middle ground for people. It’s like a baseline piece of clothing. Can’t go wrong with it.

Most days, the Straight-fit Selvedge Jean In Dark Wash can be a costly piece of fashion. For it to cost that much, it better be able to last for a while and not crumble the second it leaves the store. Luckily, these do. It’s crafted in such a way to last quite a while.

There are plenty of options active during this sale right now. It doesn’t just stick to jeans. Outerwear and shirts, long or short-sleeved. J.Crew Factory is a great place to get amazing J.Crew items for a discount. To get an even bigger discount makes it all the more exciting.

Every guy needs jeans. There are never enough. So while there are plenty of options in this sale, the Straight-fit Selvedge Jean In Dark Wash is maybe the easiest choice for any guy to make. This isn’t going to last forever. Grab a great new pair of jeans now and use coupon code BUNDLE build a more robust wardrobe.

Check out the rest of the sale going on at J.Crew Factory.

Get It: Pick up the Straight-fit Selvedge Jean In Dark Wash ($36 with coupon code BUNDLE; was $98) at J.Crew Factory

