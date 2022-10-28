These Leather Goods From Overland are Perfect for Your Winter Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Things are getting cold out there folks. We’re right in the heart of the Fall and the Winter winds are not too far off. We’re gonna need to bundle up when we go outside these days. This is why it’s so important to get new clothing when the seasons change. And there are a lot of options out there for folks looking to bundle up with the cold weather ahead of us.

There may be a lot of options out there for warm clothing. But you don’t want to just get any kind of clothing. You want to get the best. You want clothing that you can throw on when you head to the office or on a trip away from the day-to-day. Stuff that is stylish and durable. Which means you want to get some leather Goods from Overland.

Overland is a fantastic brand. It’s one we’ve talked about before and one we will continue to talk about for as long as they exist. That’s because the gear that is made over there is beyond high-end. It’s some of the best stuff we’ve ever tried. And that is due to the high level of craft that goes into the items that are made from this family-owned heritage brand.

When we say that the gear from Overland is high-end, we say that from personal experience. We’ve got our hands on some great leather goods from Overland and we are impressed with each new item we try. It almost seems impossible for a brand to keep knocking it out of the park as they do, but it is very possible indeed.

One of the things that helps make Overland so great when it comes to leather goods that are suitable for daily life as well as traveling is the materials used. One of the best materials used is sheepskin, a material that just stands out from the crowd. The leather made from this sheepskin just pops, be it in the leather jackets or the boots they make, as well as the winter hats.

Sheepskin isn’t the only leather Overland uses. Cowhide is also used in some of their gear. Whichever leather item you get, you’re gonna be mighty impressed with the look of each item. They’re gonna fit so well with your aesthetic this Fall and Winter. These months ahead of us are a more earthy period of time, so the browns and blacks and whatnot will give your wardrobe a much-needed pop.

Style isn’t all you get when you get some leather goods from Overland. Comfort is high with these items too. Whenever we throw on some of the items we’ve got from Overland, it strikes us anew at how comfortable they are. Not just in the feel of them, but in how they help to keep us cozy when the cold weather is at its coldest. Layer up in these items and you will be at your best all season long.

To give you guys a sense of how good the selection is over there, we have laid out a few of our favorites below. Items that we’ve tried out ourselves. Items that have impressed us greatly and will surely impress you guys as well. So if you want to get some high-end leather gear for the cold months ahead, grab some gear from Overland and travel in comfort and style.