These Leather Goods From Overland are Perfect for Your Winter Wardrobe

B-3 Sheepskin Aviator Hat GET IT!

This aviator hat rocked our world when we got it. We didn’t know a hat this comfortable and this warm could exist, but alas, Overland proved us wrong again. With the sheepskin exterior matched with the premium shearling insulation interior, this hat will help keep the warmth from escaping from your body to keep you warm all year long.

Get It: Pick up the B-3 Sheepskin Aviator Hat ($89) at Overland

