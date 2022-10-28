These Leather Goods From Overland are Perfect for Your Winter Wardrobe

Madrone Merino Sheepskin Gloves GET IT!

Very few gloves can deliver the kind of protection from the elements the way these do. Sheepskin leather gives these an amazing look as well as a high level of protection from the cold. In tandem with the plush interior, your hands won’t feel like stiff branches in even the coldest of weather.

Get It: Pick up the Madrone Merino Sheepskin Gloves ($129) at Overland

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!