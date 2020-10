Leather AirPods Case GET IT!

House your airpods in this amazingly crafted case from Bullstrap. That leather looks amazing and will give your airpods quite the stylish home to hang out in when you’re not using them. Trust us, it just feels a lot better to grab your airpods when they’re coming out of this case.

Get It: Pick up the Leather AirPods Case ($40) at Bullstrap

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!