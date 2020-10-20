These Leather Items From Bullstrap Will Make For A Great Gift

Portfolio iPhone Cases GET IT!

Every iPhone needs a case. You don’t want to drop the thing and crack it. But these cases tend to look ugly. They’re more functional. But the cases from Bullstrap add a ton of style to the proceedings. You won’t have to worry about it getting cracked. And that amazing leather just feels great in your hand. Not to mention it comes with two card slots on the back for you to put credit cards in there to limit the amount of stuff you need to carry in your pockets. This would make for a great gift for any iPhone user out there.

Get It: Pick up the Portfolio iPhone Cases ($65) at Bullstrap

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!