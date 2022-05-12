These Legendary Relaxed Straight Jeans From Lee are a Perfect Pickup

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to add some new jeans to your collection. They work in any season and they can go with pretty much any outfit you got. Unless you need to wear a suit, you can throw these on. And when you get a pair like the Legendary Relaxed Straight Jeans from Lee, you can’t lose.

Lee is one of the best brands in the game when it comes to denim jeans. When you wear them you can see why that is. And we were able to get a hold of a pair of these to try out for ourselves and we can say that we are a bit annoyed with ourselves for not having more of these Legendary Relaxed Straight Jeans in our closet already.

Once you slip these on, you will feel the comfort. The denim is just so lush and comfortable that you won’t have any issues with the way it feels on your skin. And the straight cut means you don’t have to feel too constricted if you get the right size for yourself. You’ll have a new favorite pair of jeans when you pick these up.

That’s also true because of how good they look. The denim is so well made and so perfectly crafted that you will look like a million bucks when you put these on. Pair them with an outfit that you wear to work or to the bar or just running errands and you’ll be right as rain. That’s just what Lee does.

Lee makes some amazing product and the Legendary Relaxed Straight Jeans is proof positive of that. There’s a reason why these are called Legendary. We loved getting these in the mail and you guys will do. So pick up a pair right now to give your wardrobe a big boost.

Get It: Pick up the Legendary Relaxed Straight Jeans ($46) at Lee

