These LUCA Terra Low Sneakers Are Some of The Comfiest Shoes Around

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love Huckberry over here at Men’s Journal. The supply over there is some of the best we’ve ever seen. Clothing that works for any man, be it the office worker or the man on the go. Camping gear and equipment for the home. You can never go wrong. This is why the launch of the new line of LUCA Terra Low Sneakers is very exciting.

The LUCA Terra Low Sneakers is a part of a new launch over at Huckberry that is very exciting. It’s one of 2 current designs in this launch with plans to continue adding more as the summer comes around. If this design is any sign of what is to come, this new line is gonna be something truly special.

One look at the LUCA Terra Low Sneakers and you can see why they’re special. It’s an amazing pair of footwear that mixes the looks of sneakers and moccasins to create a shoe that fits pretty much anywhere. Top-notch craft with supremely alluring suede. Especially when you consider how comfortable they are around your feet.

Using some of the best and most comfortable materials in the world, these are handcrafted in Portugal. You’ll get soles that keep those feet nice and relaxed. The fit of these shoes is nice and snug, giving you enough to make sure they don’t fall off your feet but never too tight that they feel painful.

In our minds, Huckberry has another winner on their hands. The LUCA Terra Low Sneakers is gonna be a fast favorite when you add them to your shoe collection. Pick up a pair now while the getting is good so you can get ready for the incoming designs that are heading our way down the road.

Get It: Pick up the LUCA Terra Low Sneakers ($175) at Huckberry

