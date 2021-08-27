These Moisture-Resistant, Wrinkle-Resistant Shirts Are Must Haves for Any Guy Who Sweats A Lot

Leeward Antimicrobial Dress Shirt GET IT!

Not only will this shirt stay wrinkle and sweat-free. But it’ll also stay odor-free, thanks to the Antimicrobial design of this incredibly stylish and comfortable shirt.

Get It: Pick up the Leeward Antimicrobial Dress Shirt ($125) at Mizzen+Main

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!