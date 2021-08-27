Style

These Moisture-Resistant, Wrinkle-Resistant Shirts Are Must Haves for Any Guy Who Sweats A Lot

Leeward Antimicrobial Dress Shirt
5
Mizzen+Main 5 / 5

Leeward Antimicrobial Dress Shirt

Not only will this shirt stay wrinkle and sweat-free. But it’ll also stay odor-free, thanks to the Antimicrobial design of this incredibly stylish and comfortable shirt.

Get It: Pick up the Leeward Antimicrobial Dress Shirt ($125) at Mizzen+Main

