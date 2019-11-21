These Sustainable Sneakers Will Make the Perfect Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Everyone loves sneakers. So it would seem sneakers would make the perfect holiday gift, right? Not so fast. Problem is, sneakers these days are far more than just activewear shoes—they’re an expression of style. Of individuality. So gifting them is dicey. Especially considering how much they cost!

If you like the idea of gifting sneakers but aren’t 100 percent positive about the specifics, chances are your gift will fall flat. That’s why we recommend sustainable, eco-friendly sneakers from Cariuma. Because even if the style doesn’t score, the brand’s message and mission will surely be a hit.

Handcrafted with premium natural materials and a sharp eye for detail, Cariuma makes its sneakers using fair-trade cotton canvas and bamboo, natural latex rubber, and ethically produced leather. They’re made with responsibly sourced materials by farmers and employees who are guaranteed fair wages and working conditions. And all Cariuma production and shipping are 100 percent carbon neutral.

The result is a comfortable, lightweight, all-natural sneaker in a recyclable shoebox everyone will enjoy opening this holiday season.

Cariumas come in three main styles. OCAs (from $79) are the original. Plain-sided and branded only with a subtle hangtag, they come in either Low or High(top) versions. Cariuma Catibas (from $98) are similarly styled, but they’re festooned with a sporty rubber leaf logo on the side. Both come in Low or High top versions, and both are fantastic, comfortable, and stylish. And of course, sustainable.

The newest Cariuma, though, is sure to be a smash hit this holiday season. Made of responsibly sourced and manufactured bamboo, the IBI ($98) could be the most comfortable, lightest sneaker you can give this year.

Why Bamboo? How Bamboo?

For years, apparel manufacturers have been trying—and failing—to produce

clothes, shoes, and goods with durable, lightweight bamboo. Why? Bamboo requires no fertilizer and self-regenerates from its own roots, so it doesn’t need to be replanted. There’s zero water waste and it’s a carbon-neutral fiber. And it’s incredibly, remarkably strong. But a fabric textile made of bamboo has, until now, been impossible to mass-produce.

Cariuma seems to have finally broken the code. By mixing bamboo with recycled plastic from water bottles, Cariuma has created a form-fitting, soft, breathable, comfortable textile. The result is a comfortable, breathable sneaker made of a soft, durable fabric that’s really got to be felt to be believed. And you can feel it in the brand-new IBI sneaker.

The IBI bamboo sneaker flexes and moves with you. The memory bio-foam insole is made using cork and mammona oil. Meanwhile, the sugar cane EVA sole is about 40 percent lighter than the competition’s sole. The cup-sole construction promises to reduce pressure points and absorb shocks for carefree footfalls.

The IBI’s production and shipping is 100 percent carbon neutral. Even the shoebox is crafted with recycled and recyclable materials. Further, Cariuma partners with Native Energy to fully offset its carbon footprint through Amazon rainforest conservation.

Finally, we can safely say that sneakers make the perfect gift. Who wouldn’t love to receive a pair of Cariumas under the tree this year? We sure would.

