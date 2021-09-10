These Timberland Boots Are a Perfect Addition to Your Fall Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Wardrobes are changing these days. That’s because the Summer is coming to an end and the heat is going with it. Autumn is arriving and the cold is following along. Which means we all need to change up the options we got in the closet. And you can’t go wrong with picking up a pair of these Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots.

Every season is a good season for the Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots. They’re just too stylish to avoid for months at a time. But with the cold coming, they’re even better. Because they offer a lot of comfort in the cold and a good deal of protection. Especially when it’s wet out there.

Thanks to the typically fantastic design from Timberland, these boots are gonna hold up to the elements. The rain in particular, as these are waterproof. So if you end up going out to work or to the bar and it starts to rain, you won’t end up with soaking wet socks. That top-of-the-line leather isn’t just stylish, but functional too.

We managed to get our hands on a pair of these Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots and we fell in love with the brand again. These boots are always welcome in our home and this new pair didn’t disappoint. Anyone looking for some new footwear will be more than satisfied with these in their lives.

So if you want to get some new gear for the Fall before things get really cold and wet out there, you should pick up these Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots right now. They are more than worth the price and you’ll definitely agree when you get caught in the rain.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots ($198) at Timberland

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

