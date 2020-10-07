These Timberland Boots Will Keep Your Feet Dry During A Fall Shower

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

If you’re looking to go out and get some new footwear, now would be the time to get yourself some boots. Fall is here and the temperature is dropping, which is the best time to wear something heavier. Something like the Timberland PRO Hypercharge Safety Toe Boots that are on sale at Zappos right now.

When you want to get some new boots, you can’t go wrong with Timberland. Everyone knows this brand and they love what they do. Style is always prestige level stuff with them, looking great with any outfit you pair them with. And these PRO Hypercharge Safety Toe Boots look pretty damn good as well.

Not only is style at a high level with the Timberland PRO Hypercharge Safety Toe Boots, but so is comfort. Especially if you wanna wear them to work. The soles are so well padded and the support is so sturdy that you won’t feel undue pressure on your feet all day long at work. That’s not all that makes it great for work.

Within the Timberland PRO Hypercharge Safety Toe Boots is a strong composite safety toe. That way if you drop most anything on it at work or just out in the world, your toes will be safe. Having that is a great benefit for your footwear. But these aren’t just great to wear to work.

As is usual with this brand, the Timberland PRO Hypercharge Safety Toe Boots are good looking and comfortable. You can wear them safely to work. But you can also wear them out with friends. Anywhere is great, especially in the fall. These are made to be waterproof, so a surprise Fall shower won’t hinder your day.

Your search for new boots should be at an end with the Timberland PRO Hypercharge Safety Toe Boots. They look great, they’ll keep you comfortable all day long, your feet will be protected from falling items and the rain, and they’re on sale. Head on over to Zappos now to get a pair while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland PRO Hypercharge Safety Toe Boots ($160; was $180) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!