These UGG Pismo Low Top Sneakers Are Close To 50% Off Today Only

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

It is time guys. The week is here where the deals are going to be arriving at an amazing clip. Discounts that will blow your mind. You don’t even need to wait until Black Friday to get amazing deals. For example, you can get these UGG Pismo Low Top Sneakers on Sale at Zappos for half off today only.

Zappos has always some of the best footwear around. That’s what happens when you get the top brands and put them under one roof. A roof that always has great prices for the great products in store. This is why the pricing on the UGG Pismo Low Top Sneakers today is even more impressive.

These UGG Pismo Low Top Sneakers are pretty good looking shoes. That should come as no surprise since UGG is one of the best brands out there at making fashionable footwear. For those casual nights out, these will make for a great addition to any outfit you wanna pair them with.

Fashionability isn’t the only thing that the UGG Pismo Low Top Sneakers excels at. These are also pretty comfortable as well. Again, this is not a shock since UGG is well known for making comfortable footwear. With these on your feet, you will be comfortable all day long thanks to the immaculate support in these shoes.

Anyone with eyes can tell that the UGG Pismo Low Top Sneakers are great shoes. If you’ve had your eyes on them for a while or you’re just seeing them for the first time, today is the best day to grab them. Half off is too good a deal to pass up. So act now while the supplies last. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the UGG Pismo Low Top Sneakers ($65; was $130) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!