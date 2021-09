Berry Paseo Plaid GET IT!

Now this option is a nice change of pace for Plaid. Got yourself a nice Purple look to have your Autumnal attire come with a little twist.

Get It: Pick up the Berry Paseo Plaid ($148) at Outerknown

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!