These Waterproof Boots At Huckberry Make For A Great Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are upon us and that means the cold season is here. And it isn’t just cold. It can be very wet too, with freezing rain and snowstorms aplenty. If you wanna make the season a little more bearable for a loved one in your life, you can pick them up the Sorel Cheyanne II boots at Huckberry. They will make a great gift.

How can the Sorel Cheyanne II boots keep make this upcoming cold season a little more bearable? Well, it’s because they are made with top of the line craftsmanship, utilizing a leather upper to add durability and a vulcanized rubber outsole to keep the water out.

Not only do the Sorel Cheyanne II boots keep your feet dry, but they also keep them warm. There is plenty of insulation in them to keep the cold away while the leather and rubber add their own layer of insulation to make sure the feet are also nice and toasty. These materials also make for quite the appealing looking boot, no matter which color you choose.

If you’re gonna wear these Sorel Cheyanne IIs out in inclement weather, it would be nice to know they are comfortable. And they surely are. The cushioned collar protects the ankles and adds a little cushion. The added insulation adds comfort as well. And the rubber outsole helps to create plenty of traction so slippery terrain is not so treacherous.

Comfort, functionality and a strong aesthetic look that can be worn in any situation. Who wouldn’t be happy with the Sorel Cheyanne II boots? Not many, that’s for sure. Make for a happy holiday for a special someone by picking up these boots at Huckberry while they are still on sale and still in stock.

Get It: Pick up the Sorel Cheyanne II boots ($132; was $155) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!