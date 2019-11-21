This $400 Suit Is Marked Down to Just $80 At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Sometimes, you just do not have to wait for Black Friday to get a deal that is too good to pass up. A deal that makes something so much cheaper than it usually is, you would be wildly mistaken to not take advantage of it. Something like the deal at Macy’s that brings the Nautica Modern-Fit Active Stretch Suit down 79 percent.

A suit that normally goes for $395 is priced at $80? Come on. If you are a guy that needs and/or wants to add a new suit to his wardrobe, this has to be on the top of your list.

The Nautica Modern-Fit Active Stretch Suit is a good looking suit. That dark grey color scheme in tandem with the amazing craftsmanship of the suit itself just makes it really work. It looks this good because it’s made with top-quality polyester, rayon, and spandex, so that dark grey look really just pops.

Most suits aren’t going to be the most comfortable things to wear. You won’t be running around the gym in one, but they don’t have to be horrible to wear. And the Nautica Modern-Fit Active Stretch Suit is not horrible to wear. This suit is active stretch, which is like the perfect balance between classic and slim fit. This means that it is a tighter fit than classic, but it also has much more maneuverability than slim. So any time wearing this suit will be as comfortable as you can get.

Picking the right size shouldn’t be too difficult. If you are under 5’8″, you are going to want to get an S. Between 5’8″ and 5’11”? That’s gonna need an R. And if you are over 6′, that is gonna net you an L. So if you know that and know your waist size, picking the right Nautica Modern-Fit Active Stretch Suit is pretty easy.

How can you pass up this deal? $80 for a suit this stylish as the Nautica Modern-Fit Active Stretch Suit is perfection. This deal ends on November 26th and this suit is probably not going to be this cheap again for quite some time. If you want to get a jump on holiday deals, you are going to be hard-pressed to find a deal better than this.

Get It: Pick up the Nautica Modern-Fit Active Stretch Suit ($80; was $395) at Macy’s

