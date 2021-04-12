This $75 T-Shirt Is Going To Improve Your Summer Wardrobe In A Big Way

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now is the time to get some new clothing for the warm weather upon us. A good tee is hard to pass up. That’s why you may want to pick up the Merino Wool Crew Neck T-Shirt. When you do so, you’ll improve your summer wardrobe in a big way. You won’t even hesitate due to the price when you see how comfy this is.

Having gotten ahold of the Merino Wool Crew Neck T-Shirt ourselves, we can say that the $75 price tag is more than worth it. And that’s for many reasons. One of the key reasons being how comfortable it is. This merino wool will sit so smoothly on your skin that’ll you stay nice and breezy in the warm weather.

Another big reason why you won’t worry about the price with this Merino Wool Crew Neck T-Shirt is how long it’ll last. A lot of cheaper shirts don’t last as long as this one. Where they tend to last 10 wash cycles, this one lasts longer. You won’t even need to wash it as often thanks to the design of this shirt.

A big reason why a lot of other tees don’t last so long is that they wrinkle and shrink and get smelly. So you need to wash them more often. But this Merino Wool Crew Neck T-Shirt doesn’t have any of those problems. So you can rock and roll in this shirt with less cleaning and less worry about needing to replace it.

Any summer outfit is going to look so much better when paired with this Merino Wool Crew Neck T-Shirt. Any color will really pop and make the perfect companion to your collection. So pick up a pair now and improve your summer wardrobe with one purchase right now.

