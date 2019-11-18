Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The Western look is back in a big way this season. And we love it! From snap-front shirts to range coats lined with sherpa and shearling, cowboy-inspired garb is all the rage in menswear. The rustic look is perfect for the colder winter months, exuding a sense of rugged pioneer spirit that shows you can handle whatever Mother Nature can throw at you.

But for some, wearing leather or any kind of animal product is simply out of the question. That’s part of what makes this faux-shearling waterproof ranch coat so amazing. Now anyone can rock the rustic look and feel good about it.

Better than that, right now this gorgeous waterproof overcoat is marked WAY down. Normally priced at $350, right now you can get this amazing ranch coat on sale for just $140. That’s 60 percent off!

Rest assured, no animals were harmed in the making of this gorgeous overcoat. It’s 100 percent waterproof polyester and acrylic. And the “fur” shearling lining is synthetic as well. It’s soft and cozy, providing fantastic insulation. And it’s completely, totally fake. So you can feel good about wearing it no matter where you’re going or which crowd you’re hanging with.

Rustic Style, Modern Materials, Weather Protection

The classic double-breasted design and three-quarter length make it perfect for fighting inclement weather. The wind gets pushed aside. And unlike real leather or shearling, rain, sleet, and snow won’t hurt it. So in addition to looking amazing, it’s also a highly functional winter coat.

Another perk of this Guess ranch coat being synthetic? It’s totally machine washable! That’s right. Toss it in the wash when the season’s over, and it will be clean and ready to wear next fall.

And it’s versatile. If you’re not into the tan colorway, we get it; the rustic look is not for every guy. So this Guess waterproof ranch coat also comes in black, with a black lining. This dark silhouette is perfect for city dwellers who want to take advantage of the Western look without sacrificing too much urban integrity.

This sale only lasts through November 20. So you’d better giddy-up, Cowboy. Pick up this waterproof, faux-shearling ranch coat by Guess in black or brown at Macy’s today, and save 60 percent off the retail price.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!